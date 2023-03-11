Canada's captive walruses find new home at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

The last of three captive walruses from Canada arrived safely in Abu Dhabi last week and have found a new home at a marine park on Yas Island that has yet to open.

Smooshi and her calf Kayuk, from the Ontario-based Marineland theme park, and male walrus Boris, from Quebec Aquarium, have settled in at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the region’s first marine theme park built by developer Miral.

SeaWorld said walruses from several zoos and aquariums are “comfortably settling into their new home”.

“Their new habitat is designed specifically for the species, enabling the walruses to live in an ecosystem that includes fish and other marine animals,” the marine park told The National.

SeaWorld has five interior levels, covers an area of about 183,000 square metres and is set to open to the public this year.

It will be home to more than 150 species of marine species, including sharks, several schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles and other reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, as well as hundreds of bird species, including penguins, puffins and flamingos.

“At SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the walruses will live in groups in a modern specialised environment to advance their worldwide conservation,” the marine park said.

“We are eager for visitors to be introduced to [them], and hear the stories of these wonderful animals.”

Smooshi and Kayuk were moved to Abu Dhabi after a much-publicised, decade-long legal battle between former caretaker Phil Demers and Marineland that ended with an amicable settlement last September.

According to the settlement, Marineland agreed to move the two walruses to another water park with better conditions.

According to the media reports in Canada, the walruses were moved to Abu Dhabi on a lease agreement whose details were not divulged by the park's authorities.

SeaWorld said the animals were transported in line with all protocols, including those set by the International Air Transport Association.

They are already receiving care from trained experts, one of the legal conditions in the agreement.

Mr Demers told The National that it was “a dream come true” to have Smooshi and Kayuk moved to the Abu Dhabi marine park.

“I am very grateful at the moment that the walruses are now able to live together. This is the first time ever that Smooshi gets to live with her calf,” he said.

Mr Demers said he hopes for a second reunion with Smooshi after being separated from her for ten years.

“I cannot wait to jump on a plane and see Smooshi again. I would love to have a special reunion where I can spend time with Smooshi, and I hope SeaWorld will allow that to happen,” he said.

Smooshi and Mr Demer hit the headlines in Canada in 2008 because of the strong bond they shared soon after the walrus arrived at Marineland as a calf.

“We had a special bond. I was imprinted in her brain as her mom. She would follow me around and was very protective about me,” said Mr Demers.

He said it was “emotionally overwhelming” during the last ten years, when Marineland kept him away from Smooshi during the legal fight.

He held on to his memories of Smooshi through pictures, drawings and toy walruses that filled up every corner of his home.

“So, I would like to get my moment with Smooshi. That level of closure would give me the opportunity to be able to move on in life in a healthier way,” said Mr Demers.

He said he hopes visitors to SeaWorld will appreciate what a special walrus Smooshi is.

“She has a great sense of humour. I want people to know that she is the most special and famous walrus in the world,” he said.

“She has had arguably the most arduous and difficult life for a captive walrus. And I hope visitors will appreciate that and this wild romantic story behind her.”

