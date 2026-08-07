How $1 million Zayed Sustainability Prize allowed one father’s mission to have a global impact

The $1 million awarded to Brazilian entrepreneur Ronaldo Cohin through the Zayed Sustainability Prize has helped his AI-powered platform for neurodivergent children expand to five countries, reach 4,000 more children and launch projects in underserved communities.

Brazilian company Jade won in the health category for its AI-powered game that provides early detection and personalised intervention for conditions such as autism and ADHD.

Six months after winning the prestigious UAE award, Mr Cohin says the funding has enabled Jade to invest in new educational content, recruit technology specialists and bring the platform to children who previously had no access to digital learning tools.

One such child was Mansour, from Kenya, who was neurodivergent and required support. Before using the latest version of the Jade app, he rarely engaged with educational technology despite the efforts of his teachers.

After the updated platform was introduced, developed with support from the Zayed Sustainability Prize, his behaviour changed dramatically.

“Mansour, became genuinely excited to use the app,” said Mr Cohin. “His teachers told us that every time he successfully completes an activity, he claps with joy.”

“For many people, that may seem like a small moment. For his family, educators and for us, it represents an enormous victory.”

Since receiving the prize in January, Jade has partnered with 50 new schools and rehabilitation centres across Brazil, Portugal, the UK and the UAE, reaching about 4,000 additional children.

The company has used the funding to expand its library of interactive experiences, including yoga sessions, financial literacy, cooking, mathematics, reading and cognitive development activities, while adapting the platform for different cultures and education systems.

A child uses the Jade app, an AI-powered platform designed to support neurodivergent children through personalised educational and cognitive development activities. Show caption: A child uses the Jade app, an AI-powered platform designed t…

Mr Cohin said the expansion had encouraged teachers to adopt more personalised learning approaches while helping families become more engaged in their children’s development.

“The very first decision we made was to invest in improving the product itself,” Mr Cohin told The National.

“We wanted to make Jade more complete, more engaging and accessible to an even wider range of neurodivergent children.”

In Abu Dhabi, 14 centres are scheduled to begin using the platform this month.

Part of the investment also went towards hiring staff across its product and technology teams and expanding social impact projects in underserved communities, such as those in Kenya, where many rehabilitation centres lack the digital infrastructure needed to use the platform.

“Through the prize, we were able to fund everything required, from tablets to internet connectivity, ensuring that these children could access Jade for the very first time,” Mr Cohin said.

“For us, this goes far beyond technology. Knowing that neurodivergent children in communities with extremely limited sources now have access to tools that were previously out of reach is one of the achievements that we are most proud of.”

A child in Kenya uses the Jade app, an AI-powered platform designed to support neurodivergent children through personalised educational and cognitive development activities. Photo: Supplied. Show caption: A child in Kenya uses the Jade app, an AI-powered platform d…

When Jade was announced as a winner, its founder stood on stage with his son, Lucas, 12, who is autistic, and an Emirati pupil who uses the platform.

Mr Cohin said winning the prize had quickly become more than a professional achievement. Standing on stage to receive the award from President Sheikh Mohamed, he realised it carried a responsibility to deliver lasting impact.

“Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize was never the finish line,” he said.

“It was the beginning of a much greater mission to create a meaningful impact for children, families and communities around the world.”

Recalling the past six months, Mr Cohin said the experience had exceeded his expectations and reinforced that lasting change comes not from awards themselves but from how they are used.

“The greatest lesson has been that awards create opportunities, but only consistent work creating lasting impact,” he added.

“Every single day we ask ourselves how we can use this trust to help even more children.”