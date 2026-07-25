President Sheikh Mohamed thanks organising team for success of 54th National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday received the organising team of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The UAE leader expressed his appreciation for their efforts in organising last year’s celebrations to mark the anniversary of the nation's founding – marked on December 2 each year.

Members of the team spoke of their pride in being able to contribute to the celebrations, which focused on the journey and achievements of the UAE They said the country's aspirations for the future reflected the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

They also expressed their gratitude for the support the team received from the UAE leadership.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, adviser to the President, and other senior officials.