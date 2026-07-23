Ajman uses agentic AI to renew trade licence in UAE government first

The Ajman government has renewed a trade licence using agentic AI, the first time this has been done in the UAE.

The achievement has been hailed as a significant step forward in the nation's efforts to harness advanced technology to boost efficiency and raise customer service standards.

Ajman authorities described the process as an example of a “proactive, headless government service model”, in which a transaction is fully automated.

AI agents are an autonomous model of AI capable of making decisions and achieving specific goals with limited supervision.

The Department of Digital Ajman developed a cutting-edge system that identifies a customers needs, maps out the service journey, requests approval and co-ordinates procedures across relevant departments.

How does it work?

The first phase of the AI-powered strategy is focused on trade licence renewals conducted through Ajman's Department of Economic Development.

Customers are automatically notified before their licence expires and directed to the intelligent assistant in the unified AjmanOne government app to complete the renewal process.

The service also integrates with the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department when trade licence renewal depends on a valid commercial lease.

If renewal of the lease is required, customers are guided through the process before the trade licence renewal continues automatically.

“This achievement reflects the Government of Ajman's commitment to translating the vision of our leadership into practical services that improve people's lives and support the business community,” said Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

“Artificial intelligence is a means to accelerate services, enhance quality of life and build a proactive government, with people at the heart of every decision and experience.”

The Crown Price said the high-tech blueprint for the future has been designed with people in mind.

“The launch of the first proactive, headless government service powered by Agentic AI is a practical step under the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme and reflects our people-first approach.

“We are developing AI models that serve society, improve decision-making, enhance the customer experience and support government integration within a framework of governance, trust, accountability and data protection,” he added.

AI action plan

In April, the UAE Cabinet unveiled ambitious plans for half of all government services to be delivered by AI Agents within two years.

The UAE is to train 80,000 workers – from ministers to junior employees – in the use of AI agents under the strategy.

The training programme is being developed in partnership with leading universities and global tech companies.

It focuses on raising AI capabilities in five categories, covering leadership, technical skills, specialist roles, the general workforce and additional support for trainers.

A dedicated digital platform, powered by Agentic AI tools, will be developed to assist federal employees through personalised learning pathways tailored to their role and skill level.