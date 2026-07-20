New UAE anti-drug helpline offers 24/7 support for people battling addiction

The UAE's National Drug Enforcement Agency has launched a free phone helpline for people struggling with addiction.

The Hisn service is designed to offer round-the-clock treatment and support, and is part of the UAE’s national anti-drug campaign.

By dialling 80044, callers gain access to psychiatrists, addiction specialists and behavioural counsellors.

The service works in collaboration with leading medical centres and specialised institutions across the UAE. Its approach focuses on analysing the underlying triggers of addiction. Custom treatment plans are designed to manage withdrawal symptoms.

People are encouraged to come forward and seek support. Photo: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Info

Specialised centres follow up with psychological and behavioural rehabilitation, offering life-skills training and support to build patients' mental resilience to cope without relapsing.

They will be helped to reintegrate into family and social circles and to repair damaged relationships.

A statement from the agency said the service embodied “the UAE’s unwavering commitment to lending a helping hand, building trust and restoring hope to all members of the community”.

Support for families

The Hisn service will also help people supporting those struggling with addiction.

Families will be trained to effectively support their loved one's recovery, with guidance on how to recognise early behavioural changes in children and the tools to respond to such changes.

The service will also help to educate parents on how to build their children’s self-confidence, so they can make independent, responsible choices and have active, productive roles in their community.

Rescue not punishment

The Hisn service is the latest example of the authority’s progressive approach to drug addiction under which substance users are treated as individuals who need rescue rather than punishment.

It aims to remove any hesitation or fear that might prevent families or young people from seeking help.

It offers complete confidentiality and privacy, and UAE law guarantees exemption from criminal liability or prosecution for anyone who voluntarily steps forward or is referred by their relatives.

The service offers complete confidentiality and privacy. Philip Cheung / The National Info

In Sharjah, almost 330 families have reported their teenagers to the police for drug addiction over the past three years, with cases involving minors as young as 14.

Beyond encouraging families to come forward, the UAE has matched its compassionate messaging with serious enforcement.

Sharjah Police have recorded more than 3,000 drug cases over three years, seizing 3.3 tonnes of drugs and almost 12 million illegal painkillers worth about $107 million.

The fight has spread online, where authorities, aided by artificial intelligence, have blocked more than 3,000 websites and social media accounts promoting or selling drugs during this period.