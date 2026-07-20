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  • Delighted Spain fans at the Bla Bla football fan zone in Dubai watch their team win the World Cup. Photos: Ruel Pableo for The National
    Delighted Spain fans at the Bla Bla football fan zone in Dubai watch their team win the World Cup. Photos: Ruel Pableo for The National
  • Football fans were out in force for the final on July 19
    Football fans were out in force for the final on July 19
  • Anxious Argentina fans watch their team take on Spain in the match that went into extra time
    Anxious Argentina fans watch their team take on Spain in the match that went into extra time
  • The Dubai fan zone was packed even thought the match only started at 11pm UAE time
    The Dubai fan zone was packed even thought the match only started at 11pm UAE time
  • There was joy for Spanish supporters while Argentinian fans could only look on in disappointment
    There was joy for Spanish supporters while Argentinian fans could only look on in disappointment
  • Argentina fans get behind their side
    Argentina fans get behind their side
  • Spain scored its first - and the winning - goal in the 106th minute
    Spain scored its first - and the winning - goal in the 106th minute
  • Supporters are jubilant as Spain wins World Cup 2026
    Supporters are jubilant as Spain wins World Cup 2026

Football supporters flock to fan zone in Dubai to watch World Cup final

Crowds gathered to cheer on Argentina and Spain in tournament finale

The National

July 20, 2026

Football supporters turned out in droves to watch the World Cup final at the fan zone at Bla Bla in Dubai late on Sunday night.

It was agony for Argentinian fans who watched their side lose by a narrow margin to Spain.

Ferran Torres' extra-time winner proved to be the difference between the teams on a night that brought the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada to a close.

While the final was contested between the reigning European and South American champions, teams from the Arab world made headlines for their performances throughout the tournament – with Egypt and Morocco, in particular, capturing hearts and minds with their brave performances.

Updated: July 20, 2026, 5:32 AM
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