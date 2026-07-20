Football supporters flock to fan zone in Dubai to watch World Cup final

Football supporters turned out in droves to watch the World Cup final at the fan zone at Bla Bla in Dubai late on Sunday night.

It was agony for Argentinian fans who watched their side lose by a narrow margin to Spain.

Ferran Torres' extra-time winner proved to be the difference between the teams on a night that brought the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada to a close.

While the final was contested between the reigning European and South American champions, teams from the Arab world made headlines for their performances throughout the tournament – with Egypt and Morocco, in particular, capturing hearts and minds with their brave performances.