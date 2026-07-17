Abu Dhabi Maritime warns of fines for offenders in emirate's waterways

Abu Dhabi Maritime has issued a reminder that people who break the rules in the emirate's waterways face significant fines.

The organisation issued a reminder on social media on Friday, urging people to be aware of the penalties for breaking the rules.

Practising a maritime activity without a permit incurs a fine of Dh10,000.

Causing a "maritime accident" can lead to a Dh5,000 fine, while failure to take precautions when a vessel breaks down will incur a penalty of Dh1,000, Abu Dhabi Maritime said on its Instagram page.

The heaviest fines, of Dh30,000, are for commencing maritime construction without a permit or for construction work outside the terms of the permit.

"We remind all marine users to stay aware of the fines that apply across Abu Dhabi’s waterways, from taking precautions when a vessel breaks down to avoiding unsafe behaviour and unauthorised activities," Abu Dhabi Maritime said.