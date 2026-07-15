Indian engineer confirmed dead after Iranian attack on ship off coast of Oman

The Indian marine engineer who went missing after a commercial ship was attacked by Iran has been confirmed dead, his family said on Wednesday.

Herambh Karmarkar, 30, was declared missing on Sunday after the strike on the GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. The vessel was bound for Dubai and had apparently crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

After the attack caused a fire in the engine room, the anchor was dropped and the crew forced to abandon ship. Ten Indian sailors were later rescued from a lifeboat by the Omani Navy but Mr Karmarkar was not among them, and his family's fears have now been confirmed after receiving news from the shipping company.

“We received a condolence message from the company saying that Herambh is no more," Vivek Tandon, Mr Karmarkar's father-in-law, told The National. "We are all in a bad state after receiving this news. Now we just want Herambh back to complete his last rites.”

Hopes are also fading for three crew members still missing after two UAE supertankers were hit by Iran in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two vessels – MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa – came under attack during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz, killing one and injuring 12. Three crew were missing from Al Bahiyah, reports said.

More to follow…