Sheikh Hamdan meets Dubai pupils who set 'shining example' with international competition win

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has met pupils from a school in the emirate who won the gold medal at a prestigious international event.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed Ali Al Jarwan, Khalifa Al Marzouqi, Omar Al Balooshi and Saeed Abu Al Shawareb after their triumph at the Greenwich International Innovation Olympiad, held in London last month. The group, who attend Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, defeated pupils from 80 countries with their Smart Irrigation Train project.

"These four students are a shining model for Emirati youth and an inspiration for Dubai's male and female students in diligence and perseverance," Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X. "For creative minds represent the true wealth of nations, and the primary engine of progress and prosperity.

"And to our students, both male and female, we say: 'Double your efforts in seeking knowledge, make your ambitions limitless and boundless, and let the pursuit of excellence be a constant approach in your educational journey and professional lives.'"