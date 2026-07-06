Etihad Rail: dos and don'ts to avoid fines on your journey

Etihad Rail passengers must avoid putting their feet on seats or sitting in the wrong section if they want to avoid a fine, according to a list of violations published by the railway operator.

The UAE’s first passenger train service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah has entered its second week and public interest has been sky-high, with more than 10,000 tickets sold before its maiden journey on June 30.

But there are a number of ways in which a traveller can land themselves in trouble, with fines set between Dh100 and Dh10,000, depending on the offence. Fare evasion, smoking and blocking doors all come with penalties.

Here is a full list of the fines.

Fine amount: Dh200

Littering: Disposing of rubbish improperly on trains or within related premises

Putting feet on train seats

Refusing to leave the platform at the arrival station: Failing to leave the platform when instructed to do so by Etihad Rail Personnel or an authorised person

Travelling without a valid ticket: Failing to present a valid ticket upon request, including presenting a ticket issued under the name of another person

Fare evasion: Deliberately avoiding payment of the correct fare, such as by using a discounted ticket without entitlement

Misuse of tickets: Using a discounted or concessionary ticket without meeting the eligibility criteria, such as age or disability status

Occupying reserved seats without authorisation: Sitting in seats reserved for specific passengers without proper authorisation

Prohibited or restricted materials: Carrying any prohibited or restricted items in breach of the “contract of carriage”

Travelling in the wrong class: Occupying a higher class of service than permitted by the ticket

Failure to comply with instructions: Failing to follow the instructions of Etihad Rail personnel or authorised persons, especially during emergencies or routine checks

Intoxication: Entering or remaining on trains or stations while intoxicated or unfit to travel

Possessing alcoholic beveragespotlight: Bringing or drinking any alcoholic beverages on board trains contrary to the prohibition

Ticket fraud or alteration: Altering any ticket with intent to defraud or obtaining a ticket by fraudulent means

Fine amount: Dh500

Smoking in prohibited areas: Smoking, inhaling or vaping in non-designated areas, including trains and stations

Disruptive, unpleasant, abusive, threatening or intimidating behaviour: Engaging in behaviour that disrupts the comfort and safety of other passengers or staff, such as loud noise, harassment, verbal abuse, threats, soiling the train or station, or spitting

Causing delay: Acting in a manner that causes train services to be delayed

Boarding or alighting while train is in motion: Attempting to board or exit a train while it is moving or positioned between stations

Possession or dealing in controlled substances: Possessing, consuming, supplying or dealing in any controlled substance or narcotic

Unauthorised commercial photography or filming: Conducting commercial photography, filming or recording without prior written authorisation from Etihad Rail

Fine amount: Dh5,000

Blocking or interfering with doors: Preventing the closure of train access doors before departure, or opening or attempting to open doors while the train is moving or when the train is at the station

Tampering with or activating safety equipment: Interfering with, damaging or activating without reasonable cause any safety equipment, such as emergency alarms, emergency brakes or fire extinguishers

Throwing objects: Throwing any object in, at or from a train, railway vehicle or station platform

Trespassing on railway land

Damaging passenger railway vehicles or station property: Damage includes graffiti and vandalism

False activation of emergency equipment: Activating any emergency or communications system without reasonable cause

Misuse of emergency exits: Using emergency exits outside of an emergency without authorisation

Fine up to Dh10,000

Miscellaneous: Offences not specified above, committed inside trains or at stations and related premises, are set between Dh100 and Dh10,000 – depending on the seriousness of the offence and at Etihad Rail's sole discretion.