Dubai Police warns against heating squishy toys in microwave

Dubai Police have warned youngsters not to be drawn into a viral social media trend that encourages them to heat slime and squishy toys in microwaves to make them even softer.

A statement by the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights and the Cybercrime and eCrime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation warned that the practice of heating such toys can lead to serious injuries and burns.

Exposing the slime to high temperatures causes it to expand and release hot vapours and materials that can then explode or splatter when removed, exposing children to direct burns to the face, hands, and body.

“Additionally, it may damage household appliances or cause small fires as a result of improper use,” they added in a statement.

Parents and guardians have been urged to steer their children away from imitating things posted online without full knowledge of the consequences and to strengthen supervision of social media content.

The call comes after The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, Scotland, said it had treated six children with injuries linked to the trend in the last eight months, with some children requiring skin grafts.

The use of social media by under-15s is to be restricted in the UAE from next year. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to create, use or operate personal social media accounts, while those aged 15 to 16 will be subject to safeguards when using the platforms.