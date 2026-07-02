Private sector firms asked to provide ethical projects worth Dh20bn-plus by 2031

The UAE plans to benefit from corporate social responsibility projects by the private sector worth more than Dh20 billion over the next five years.

The Companies for Good 2031 Strategy was launched on Thursday by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, state news agency Wam reported.

CSR is a fundamental pillar of the UAE's vision for advancing the prosperity of people and society, said Sheikh Mansour.

It reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening social cohesion, promoting humanitarian values and achieving a balanced model that combines economic growth with serving the community, he added.

“We have launched numerous national initiatives and projects aimed at advancing CSR, while strengthening strategic partnerships between the government sector, the private sector, academic institutions, companies and the third sector,” said Sheikh Mansour.

“This approach has significantly increased awareness of corporate social responsibility across society while contributing to the development of a national economy that delivers positive and sustainable impact.”

The UAE's private sector contributed CSR projects with a value of Dh3.23 billion in 2025 by 191 participating companies according to a post by Sheikh Mansour on X.

“The launch of the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards strengthening the nation's sustainable impact ecosystem,” said Sarah Shaw, chief executive of Majra.

“The strategy provides a comprehensive national framework that enables the private sector to maximise its contribution to sustainable impact while advancing the impact economy in support of the UAE's national priorities.”

Private sector companies taking part in the strategy will be required to share examples of their sustainable policies with Majra. These can include activities such as providing involvement in Emiratisation, efforts to reduce a company's carbon footprint, offering flexible working conditions or visiting people of determination, Ms Shaw told The National.

The announcement of the strategy was made at an event organised by Majra, which is the country's CSR fund, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi to honour the winners of this year's Impact Seal award, which is presented to businesses for excellence in sustainable policies.