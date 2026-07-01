Sheikh Mansour reviews UAE's use of agentic AI

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with artificial intelligence at the centre of discussions.

Sheikh Mansour presided over the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development at Qasr Al Watan.

High on the agenda was an update on the adoption of agentic AI across the federal government, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday. The council examined the project's implementation timeframe, objectives, stages and execution, as the UAE pushes to embed advanced AI capabilities into public-sector operations.

The government recently introduced a first wave of AI agents to boost government services.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the tools would be used in tax auditing, procurement, customer happiness and technical support.

It marked a significant step in the UAE's goal to deliver half of all government services using agentic AI within two years.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President, said more than 400 officials are responsible for the strategy and for ensuring that the UAE leads the world in adopting the platform.

The UAE plans to train 80,000 workers – from ministers to junior employees – in the use of AI agents.

The initiative will focus on raising AI capabilities in five categories: leadership, technical skills, specialist roles, general workforce and additional support for trainers. A dedicated digital platform, powered by agentic AI, will be developed to assist federal employees through personalised learning suited to their roles and skill sets.