President Sheikh Mohamed sends condolences to Qatar's Emir over Ras Laffan gas explosion

President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences over a gas explosion that killed 13 people in Qatar during a phone call with Sheikh Tamim, the country's Emir.

The UAE leader emphasised his country's solidarity with Qatar, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday. An "operational incident" during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City led to an explosion and fire at the Barzan gas facility on Sunday evening, operator QatarEnergy said.

At ​least ⁠13 ⁠people ​were ⁠killed and 66 were ⁠injured after ​the ⁠blast at ​Qatar's main liquefied natural gas processing site. The country's Energy Ministry said in a statement that the plant's export capabilities were unaffected and there was no risk to the environment.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and affirmed the close ties between the nations.