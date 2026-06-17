President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt's El Sisi discuss regional stability at G7

President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday stressed the need to promote regional stability during talks at the G7 summit in France.

The two leaders addressed key issues on the agenda at the annual global gathering, where the US-Iran war peace agreement and plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz have taken centre stage.

It was the second meeting between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi in as many days, after they were joined on Tuesday by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim for a working lunch to discuss crises in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed also paid a fraternal visit to Egypt on Monday, where he met Mr El Sisi before they travelled to the G7 summit.

On Wednesday, the two leaders also discussed long-standing bilateral relations and ways to expand co-operation across various sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed was invited to the three-day G7 – which began on Monday at the spa resort of Evian-les-Bains – by French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, he met a several leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the summit.

Discussions centred on efforts to deepen partnerships and highlighted the importance of international dialogue to address continuing challenges.