Arab leaders convene at G7 in France to discuss Iran-US agreement

Arab leaders on Tuesday convened at a G7 leaders' meeting in France to discuss an Iran-US agreement announced earlier in the week.

President Sheikh Mohammed was greeted by the hosts at the Hotel Royal in Evian-les-Bains, a spa town close to the Swiss border.

The UAE President was scheduled to attend a lunch on ensuring stability in the Middle East with G7 leaders alongside Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim.

The talks follow US President Donald Trump's statement that the Iran-US agreement will allow the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Friday.

The deal has been signed electronically by Mr Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

US President Donald Trump, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the future of the Hormuz Strait at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. EPA Info

Mr Trump said the details of the agreement could be released after a meeting on Friday in Geneva to kick-start broader talks on Iran's nuclear programme over the next 60 days.

Speaking alongside the G7 host, French President Emmanuel Macron, shortly after arriving at the summit, Mr Trump said demining operations had started in the Strait of Hormuz.

France is seeking approval from the US and Iran to launch a defensive operation in the strait to provide security for merchant ships. The UK is co-leading an international naval coalition of around 50 states to secure the strategic waterway.

Mr Trump said it was “not a bad idea to have a ship or two up here from a few countries”. He added: “I don’t think we’re going to need much help because we’ll have an agreement where it’s going to be open and it’s toll-free.”