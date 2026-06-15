President Sheikh Mohamed calls for 'stability and progress' to mark start of Islamic New Year

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent out an uplifting message to millions of Muslims in the UAE and across the globe on the eve of the Islamic New Year.

The UAE leader expressed his hope that the year ahead would bring "continued stability, growth, and progress" to the region and the wider world.

The Islamic, or Hijri, New Year is the beginning of Muharram, the first of the 12 months of the Islamic calendar.

The UAE Fatwa Council earlier confirmed that Tuesday would be the first day of Hijri New Year after the crescent moon heralding the start of Muharram was sighted.

UAE workers were granted a public holiday on Monday in celebrate the start of the Islamic New Year.

"On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform, X.

"May the year ahead bring continued stability, growth, and progress to our region and the broader international community."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also struck an optimistic tone as he looked forward to the year ahead.

"A new Hijri year begins, welcomed with hope that reaches far beyond us all," he wrote on X.

"We pray that Allah continues to bless the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic world with goodness, stability, and prosperity.

"May Allah protect our homelands and our loved ones. Wishing you a blessed and happy new Islamic year."