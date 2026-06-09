New Abu Dhabi Judicial Department judges and prosecutors sworn in before Sheikh Mansour

Twenty-three new judges and public prosecutors for the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department have been sworn in before Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Developing the judicial system is a cornerstone for strengthening the rule of law and delivering prompt justice, Sheikh Mansour said during the swearing-in ceremony, reported state news agency Wam.

Doing so supports Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and contributes to reinforcing its integrated legislative and judicial framework in support of sustainable development, he added.

He called on the new appointees to play an active role in upholding justice and safeguarding the rule of law, while adhering to the highest standards of impartiality and transparency.