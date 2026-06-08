Jobs fair exceeds target to employ 5,000 Emiratis a year ahead of schedule

A programme designed to connect Emiratis to careers in industry and advanced technology has exceeded its target a year ahead of schedule, with more than 5,000 job opportunities created since it was set up in 2023.

About 1,000 vacancies were on offer at this year’s Industrialists Career Fair at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, where employers were recruiting for positions in engineering, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital technology, laboratory sciences and corporate services.

The initial goal of the programme, launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with Adnoc, was to employ 5,000 Emiratis by 2027.

Omar Al Nuaimi, Adnoc’s acting group chief commercial and in-country value officer, told The National: “Today, I am pleased to announce that we have reached another 1,000 opportunities, meaning we have surpassed our 5,000-job target a year ahead of schedule.”

Mr Al Nuaimi said the event differs from a traditional jobs fair because employers and candidates are brought together for immediate interviews and recruitment opportunities. “We want to ensure that the right opportunities find the right candidates and that the right candidates find the right opportunities,” he said.

The figures will provide a boost to the country's drive to increase Emirati participation in the private sector. The drive seeks to ensure that 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies are filled by Emiratis by the end of this year.

Many of the participating companies at the event, which concludes on Tuesday, form part of Adnoc’s supply chain and are seeking talent across a range of industrial and technology-related roles.

“This exhibition offers a wide range of opportunities, including technical, engineering, administrative and corporate roles,” Mr Al Nuaimi said.

Emiratis keen to find roles in the industry and advanced technology sectors flocked to the job fair. Victor Besa / The National Info

New horizons

The event comes as industrial employers report growing interest among Emiratis in private-sector careers and emerging technology fields.

“We are seeing a different type of career opportunity emerging,” said Ibtisam Al Saadi, acting assistant undersecretary for the industrial development sector at the ministry.

“Many of them are still within engineering but increasingly they are linked to artificial intelligence, industrial engineering and other advanced technology.”

She said interest in AI, cybersecurity and related disciplines was continuing to grow. “One of the most noticeable changes is the mindset of young people,” Ms Al Saadi said.

“In the past, many graduates focused primarily on government jobs. Today, more people are actively seeking opportunities in the private sector because they recognise it offers greater opportunities to learn, grow and develop professionally.”

Fatma Al Saadi, head of national content initiatives at the ministry, said the two-day event was designed to connect employers with jobseekers through on-the-spot interviews and immediate hiring opportunities.

She said organisers had focused recruitment efforts for the first half of the year to coincide with graduation periods and peak hiring demand.

Obaid Al Habsi, 25, travelled from Ras Al Khaimah to attend the career fair in search of a job. Determined to find employment despite being born with a physical disability and using a wheelchair, he had been looking for work for several years, he said. “I’ve been job hunting since 2021 and have had a few odd jobs, but never a full-time permanent position,” he said.

At the fair, Mr Al Habsi attended five interviews and said he was optimistic about his prospects. “There were various opportunities and I do feel confident that I’ll get an offer soon,” he said.

The fair also showcased success stories from previous years. Moza Al Zaabi, 27, a senior quality supervisor at Emirates Food Industries, attended the Industrialists Career Fair in 2023, shortly after graduating from UAE University with a degree in biochemistry.

After months of searching for work, she was interviewed at the event and hired by Emirates Food Industries the next day.

“I came to this career fair two years ago and it completely changed my career,” Ms Al Zaabi said. “The moment I attended the fair, I was interviewed. The next day I received a call telling me I had been selected.”

The event, which began in 2023, has already exceeded its target of finding roles for 5,000 Emiratis a year ahead of schedule. Victor Besa / The National Info

She immediately joined the company as a quality officer and was promoted to senior quality supervisor within a year. “There are jobs available, but sometimes people need to make sacrifices and be open to opportunities they may not have considered before,” she said. “Some women do not initially consider working in industry but I don’t think they should put barriers in front of themselves.”

'Diversity of skills'

Among the employers recruiting at the fair was SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, which has operated in the UAE for more than 70 years.

The company plans to recruit, train and develop more than 90 Emiratis this year and is hoping to fill around 50 vacancies through the event.

“We have vacancies across oilfield operations, health, safety and environment, artificial intelligence, digital technology and energy-sector roles,” said Dany Rahal, managing director of SLB UAE.

Mr Rahal said the company had participated in the Industrialists Career Fair since 2023 and recruited about 20 people through the programme last year alone.

“The quality of Emirati talent is very strong,” he said. “There is now a diversity of skills, expertise and experience, as well as strong representation from both men and women.”

He said AI and digital technologies were among the most attractive fields for young Emiratis entering the workforce.

“Technology is one of the most attractive sectors for young Emiratis today. Within technology, artificial intelligence and digital solutions are particularly compelling,” he said.

Mr Rahal said developing Emirati talent was a long-term investment for the company. “My dream is that one day, when I leave this role, the next managing director replacing me will be an Emirati,” said Mr Rahal.