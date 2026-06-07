Sport opens up ‘life-changing opportunities’ at Special Olympics UAE Games

The torch lit to open the UAE Games on Sunday has sparked the promise of new paths and goals for more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the country.

The opening ceremony brought together swimmers, powerlifters, badminton, basketball and football players from clubs across the UAE along with overseas Special Olympics delegations at the Adnec centre in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Games are held every two years and are a key part of the athletes’ preparation for the Special Olympics World Games, which will be held next year in Chile. The Games will run until June 10 at the Adnec and Khalifa International Bowling Centre in Zayed Sports City.

As athletes and their families cheered, the opening celebrations featured a parade, an oath-taking ceremony, a torch relay, the lighting of the cauldron and dance and musical performances.

Talal Al Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, told the audience about the community engagement and spirit of participation that have defined the sport since the inaugural 2024 UAE Games.

“What you see here today is the result of a collective effort,” he said. “Behind these Games is not one organisation, but an entire network of partners, sponsors and supporters who believe in the potential of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More than 1,000 athletes are taking part in the Games. Ryan Lim / The National Info

“Their support reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities, strengthening inclusion and empowering athletes both on and off the field. Today’s UAE Games demonstrate that inclusion is a lived reality built through partnerships and community support.”

New friendships

Athletes spoke of their growing excitement, meeting old friends and taking on new challenges.

The UAE’s 23-year-old gold medallist in swimming, Omar Al Shami, will compete in bowling this year.

“Swimming is my passion. I have been swimming since the age of five,” said Mr Al Shami, who won a gold medal in the 25-metre breaststroke at the Special Olympics World Games 2019 and a gold and bronze in the World Games Berlin 2023.

“It’s just as nice to make friends and enjoy team sports now. I have been training in bowling for two years.”

Badminton player Khaloud Al Khoory, 21, loves the sport because it makes her family and country proud. “I love trying new things. Whenever Special Olympics UAE asks me to try a new sport, I never say no. For me, what matters is being there and participating, not just winning,” she said.

Ms Al Khoory is keen to “see everyone I know come together and compete in one place. It's an opportunity I wouldn't miss.”

Hollie Murphy, founder of Heroes of Hope Sports Academy, a non-profit sports academy for children and adults with special needs, spoke of the importance of including children with autism and Down syndrome in sports. “Participation in these events is completely life-changing,” she said.

The academy has more than 30 athletes participating in the games and has been part of the movement since the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

“Having these wonderful opportunities, particularly at a national level, means they are competing to be the best in the country. I think for a lot of them, they carry pride and motivation to be part of these significant events. It gives them purpose, it gives them focus, it gives them a goal and they are very driven by that.”

Ms Murphy spoke of the community coming together for the athletes.

“It's also just a wonderful way for all the athletes here in the UAE as a community to come together and to actually push each other for the medals and form strong friendships along the way,” she said. “We are really inspired by all the work the Special Olympics UAE does and feel privileged and proud to be part of the national games.”

International support

Athletes from across the UAE will be involved. Ryan Lim / The National Info

Special Olympics Morocco will participate with 16 athletes, plus coaches and support staff. Despite the disruptions of the Iran war, international Special Olympics athletes will be part of the Games.

“Morocco’s decision to send a delegation to the UAE Games reflects the confidence in the UAE’s ability to convene major sporting events. At a time of heightened uncertainty across parts of the region, the games are testament to the power of sport to accelerate inclusion and cross-border collaboration,” said Ilyas Bentaleb, head of Special Olympics Morocco's delegation.

He spoke of a strong and enduring partnership with Special Olympics UAE that has existed since Abu Dhabi hosted the World Games seven years ago.

Anna Calleja, national director of Special Olympics Malta, said its athletes would compete in bowling and bocce.

“Special Olympics Malta is proud of the strong and growing relationship it shares with Special Olympics UAE,” she said. “Since 2022, our two programmes have worked closely together to promote inclusion through sport, exchange expertise and create meaningful opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“This partnership continues to demonstrate how sport can bring people together and build more inclusive communities. We look forward not only to the competition but also to the friendships, cultural exchange and memorable experiences that such events create.”

Ayman Wahab, regional president of Special Olympics' Middle East and North Africa region, said the Games demonstrated the UAE’s continued commitment to building more inclusive communities.

The Games also promote athletes' well-being by identifying medical needs through numerous health initiatives, improving their quality of life and performance on the field.

Special Olympics UAE provides year-round training and organises competitions in Olympic-recognised sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to ensure they are an integral part of the community and proudly represent the nation.