President Sheikh Mohamed meets Morocco's King during private visit

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Moroccan King Mohammed VI during a private visit in Rabat.

They discussed regional and international issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability, reported state news agency Wam on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Mohammed VI also explored ties between the nations and ways to increase co-operation and support mutual interests for the benefit of both the UAE and Morocco.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation, added Wam.