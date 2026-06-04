President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat.
President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat.
President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat.
President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat.

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UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Morocco's King during private visit

Leaders discuss developments in Middle East and implications for regional security

The National

June 04, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed met with Moroccan King Mohammed VI during a private visit in Rabat.

They discussed regional and international issues of shared interest, including developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional security and stability, reported state news agency Wam on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Mohammed VI also explored ties between the nations and ways to increase co-operation and support mutual interests for the benefit of both the UAE and Morocco.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation, added Wam.

Updated: June 04, 2026, 3:57 AM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedMorocco