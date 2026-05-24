Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran conflict with regional and US leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed took part in a phone call to discuss the Iran conflict with leaders of other countries including US President Donald Trump.

The leaders discussed “regional developments and efforts to advance diplomatic solutions that support regional security and stability”, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Also taking part in the call were Bahrain's King Hamad; Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar; Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Jordan's King Abdullah II; Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar; and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Staff of the Pakistani army.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that “significant progress” had been made in US-Iran negotiations, hours after Mr Trump said an agreement was “very close” to completion.

The UAE and other Gulf states have faced a barrage of missile and drone strikes launched by Iran since the war broke out on February 28.

A conditional ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran on April 8 led to a halt in hostilities for several weeks, but Tehran resumed strikes on the Emirates this month.