Recovery driver dies in Dubai after being crushed by vehicle he was unloading

A recovery truck driver died after a vehicle he was transporting fell on him as it was being unloaded, prompting Dubai Police to issue a safety warning.

Negligence and failure to take critical safety measures contributed the man's death at Al Qusais Industrial Area, said Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at the police force.

The driver died at the scene. It was not revealed when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigations found there had been a misjudgement during the operation of a crane and the carrier had not been adequately secured.

“It was found that the vehicle suddenly fell during unloading due to negligence and failure to take the necessary occupational safety measures, causing it to fall on the driver who was in the process of unloading it,” said Brig bin Suwaidan.

He said police patrols and traffic accident experts had been sent to the incident scene to gather evidence.

Such incidents highlight the dangers of failing to follow safety regulations during transport and loading operations, he added, whether on public roads or construction sites.

Brig bin Suwaidan urged workers to abide by security and safety standards when using heavy equipment.