President Sheikh Mohamed and Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro. Wam
President Sheikh Mohamed and Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro. Wam
President Sheikh Mohamed and Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro. Wam
President Sheikh Mohamed and Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro. Wam

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UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed and Montenegrin Prime Minister discuss Iranian attacks on the UAE

Strikes are violation of sovereignty, says Milojko Spajic

The National

May 14, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed has received Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Mr Spajic reiterated his nation's condemnation of Iran's attacks on the UAE saying they “constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms and undermine regional security and stability”, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Spajic reviewed a range of regional and international developments, particularly those in the Middle East.

They also discussed ways to expand co-operation in the economic, trade, investment and renewable energy sectors.

They also affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties to promote prosperity for both nations.

Updated: May 14, 2026, 12:12 PM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedUAEIran