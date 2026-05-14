President Sheikh Mohamed and Montenegrin Prime Minister discuss Iranian attacks on the UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed has received Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Mr Spajic reiterated his nation's condemnation of Iran's attacks on the UAE saying they “constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms and undermine regional security and stability”, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Spajic reviewed a range of regional and international developments, particularly those in the Middle East.

They also discussed ways to expand co-operation in the economic, trade, investment and renewable energy sectors.

They also affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties to promote prosperity for both nations.