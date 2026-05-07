President Sheikh Mohamed receives Qatar’s Prime Minister

  • President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman
    Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman
  • Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the meeting
    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended the meeting
  • Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and managing director and chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company were also present
    Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and managing director and chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company were also present
  • Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region
    Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region
  • Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, speaks with a Qatari dignitary
    Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, speaks with a Qatari dignitary
  • Sheikh Mansour with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
    Sheikh Mansour with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
  • Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism
    Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism
  • Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Tahnoon
    Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Saif and Sheikh Tahnoon
  • Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, speaks with a Qatari dignitary
    Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, speaks with a Qatari dignitary
  • Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Hamed
    Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Hamed

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Qatar’s Prime Minister

Meeting focuses on Iranian missile attacks on the UAE

The National

May 07, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two men discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen co-operation in support of mutual interests, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting also addressed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites in the UAE.

He stressed Qatar’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to uphold its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

It followed a meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Qatari Foreign Minister.

“Our two countries and peoples are bound by strong ties that reflect the aspirations of our leadership and peoples in enhancing shared interests, and developing co-operation and integration across various fields,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

Updated: May 07, 2026, 8:58 AM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed