President Sheikh Mohamed receives Qatar’s Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two men discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen co-operation in support of mutual interests, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting also addressed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites in the UAE.

He stressed Qatar’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to uphold its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

It followed a meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Qatari Foreign Minister.

“Our two countries and peoples are bound by strong ties that reflect the aspirations of our leadership and peoples in enhancing shared interests, and developing co-operation and integration across various fields,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.