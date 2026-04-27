Dubai Ruler meets schoolboy, 9, who thanked him for keeping UAE safe

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, enjoyed a heartwarming meeting with a schoolboy who had offered his gratitude to him for keeping everyone in the UAE safe during challenging times.

Sheikh Mohammed hosted Roger Xie, 9, and his family after receiving a letter from him expressing his love for Dubai and the Emirates.

“Thank you for keeping everyone safe in the UAE. The UAE it is also my home,” the smiling schoolboy told Sheikh Mohammed in the meeting, in a video shared by Dubai Media Office.

The Dubai Ruler honoured his young guest with a signed copy of his book, Life Taught Me, and presented with a badge adorned with the colours of the UAE flag.

“It is my pleasure to meet you and your family. I read that you love Dubai, Dubai loves you back” Sheikh Mohammed told Roger, referring to the letter he had wrote.

“You are a very clever boy and have got courage to write me a letter, I was very pleased to receive it.”

Sheikh Mohammed told Roger and his family they would always be safe in the Emirates.

“Good luck and remember, I am your friend.”

The UAE leadership has sought to highlight the importance of community bonds and national unity and praised the strength and resilience of the public during the Iran war.

President Sheikh Mohamed walked through Dubai Mall greeting shoppers only days after the conflict broke out, in a show of support that resonated with people across the nation.

The head of state walked with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

He posed for a photo with a tourist filming in the mall and spoke with a young girl who ran up to him.