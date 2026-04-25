Curbing online clips of Iranian attacks necessary in 'time of war', UAE envoy to UK says

The UAE's ambassador to the UK said it was necessary to prevent people from filming Iranian attacks and sharing clips online to help bolster public safety and limit the spread of misinformation in a "time of war".

Mansoor Abulhoul, speaking on the BBC Today radio show in the UK, said authorities took action to stop footage being used as a "propaganda" tool by Tehran. He set out the robust stance after being asked why some people faced legal action for recording attacks and, in some cases, sharing images and videos online.

"We were in a time of war, first and foremost," Mr Abulhoul said. "Information that would end up in the hands of, potentially, the Iranian regime propaganda machine is of great risk.

"First and foremost, our priority is to protect our people and to provide them with factual, accurate information and we take misinformation very seriously at times like this."

Abu Dhabi Police said this month it arrested 375 people on suspicion of filming incidents related to Iran's attacks on the UAE and sharing misleading information online.

The suspects – of various nationalities – are accused of using the footage to spread inaccurate information on social media. They have been referred to prosecutors.

British citizens are reported to have been among those charged.

The envoy said that even "well-meaning imagery" – captured without the intention of compromising national security – could be harmful. "Our desire is to keep everyone safe and well," Mr Abulhoul added.

Public warning

The UAE's Attorney General, Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, cautioned the public against taking or sharing images of Iranian attacks in the early days of the conflict.

He said there was a risk of causing panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation. In some cases, he added, breaching those rules could lead to prosecution.

There was also a risk that unverified clips or images could have been manipulated, by artificial intelligence in some cases, to show something that did not actually occur. Spreading such images or clips is a criminal offence, Dr Al Shamsi said.

The UAE and other Gulf states faced daily attacks from Iran after the war started on February 28. The UAE's air defence systems intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones during waves of attacks.

Two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor attached to the military were martyred. Ten civilians were killed and more than 220 injured.

The Emirates has not faced Iranian attacks since a conditional ceasefire between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, came into effect. Efforts are being made to maintain the fragile truce and restore peace and stability to the region.