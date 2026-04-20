President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday welcomed Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Abu Dhabi for talks aimed at advancing robust relations between the countries.

The two leaders explored efforts to bolster partnerships in vital sectors such as the economy, trade, renewable energy and technology during the meeting, held as part of Mr Rama's working visit to the Emirates.

They set out their commitment to furthering bilateral ties as part of a shared vision to drive sustainable economic growth.

Discussions also centred on regional developments and their implications for security and stability, as well as their impact on the maritime industry and the global economy, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed visited Albania in July, during which he met Mr Rami and emphasised the importance of the alliance between the nations.

In the latest meeting, the two sides discussed Iran's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the Gulf.

Mr Rama reiterated Albania's condemnation of the Iranian attacks, saying that they constituted a violation of international law.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, a number of ministers and officials, along with the delegation accompanying the Albanian Prime Minister.