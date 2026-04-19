Cartel accused of foul play over fixing of poultry prices in UAE amid Iran crisis

A cartel has been referred to the Federal Public Prosecution for price manipulation in the poultry market.

They were involved in “exploiting the current exceptional circumstances, agreeing to set and manipulate poultry prices and raise them without any justification”, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Such offences are breaches of the Competition Regulation Law and the Consumer Protection Law, representing “a harmful practice to consumer rights and market stability”.

The action was taken against the gang as part of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism continuous monitoring of prices, in co-operation with the authorities.

The National reported earlier this month how 216 fines were issued against traders and retail outlets for raising prices after a surge in demand for staple goods, fuelled by the Iranian attacks.