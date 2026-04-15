'Kept us going through war': Outpouring of support for Dubai gym gutted by fire

There has been a wave of community appreciation for a Dubai gym renowned for bodybuilding that was severely damaged by fire.

Fitness enthusiasts say attending Binous Gym helped them carry on as normal during the Iran war and they expressed hope it can be rebuilt quickly.

It comes after a blaze tore through the fitness centre in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 on Tuesday morning.

After authorities had managed to get the blaze under control, they said there were no injuries and an investigation was under way.

Police remained at the scene on Wednesday, as the smell of smoke lingered in the air and visible damage was evident inside.

“There is an investigation and no one is allowed in,” Johanna Rossouw, a personal trainer who attended the gym, told The National on Wednesday. “For now we all have to wait.”

Dubai Civil Defence teams at Binous Gym. The blaze was swiftly brought under control. Photo: Civil Defence Info

Place to destress

Ms Rossouw, originally from South Africa, said the gym was very important to everyone associated with it. “People spent all day there, meeting up with friends and their children would come, too,” she said. “It was big community.

“It was also very important during the war. With schools closed, many children came. It was packed every day and was a way for people to destress.”

Binous Gym housed a vast amount of equipment, from treadmills to rows of weights, along with a recovery centre, DJ booth and a mosque.

“I am so sad,” Nada Hassan, an Egyptian resident of the UAE, who has been going to Binous for eight months, told The National. “The gym kept us all going through the conflict and worked for me as a calming routine.

“I was grateful for the space with everything going on. It helped release tension and allowed me to regulate my emotions.”

Ms Hassan said she had never seen a gym like Binous before and reckoned it had “a machine for every muscle in your body”.

“Most of the men there are bodybuilders but there were also lots of people at different fitness levels,” she added. “It brought together a wide range of people who took their fitness and health seriously.

“Compared to other gyms, you felt comfortable there. Everyone is friendly, no matter their level, and it created a real sense of solidarity.”

Johanna Rossouw, a personal trainer, at Binous Gym. Photo: Johanna Rossouw Info

Binous had also become a hotspot for bodybuilders and influencers from around the world and was visited by musclemen such as Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, also known as “Andrew Jacked”.

It is a growth sector in the city, with the annual Dubai Muscle Show often attracting tens of thousands of people.

Remia Buenacosa, a UAE resident from the Philippines, told The National she began bodybuilding at Binous. “The equipment, the environment and especially the posing room – it was my favourite place,” she said, referring to the room where bodybuilders check their physiques.

“It’s also where I met my posing coach, Coach Alberto, and experienced the guidance that helped shape my journey. And, of course, the owner, Boss Anis [Binous],” Ms Buenacosa said. “[He is] very humble, down to earth and generous. That’s something I truly respect.”

Ms Buenacosa said the post-fire situation was sad but she felt sure the gym would return bigger and better than ever. “Praying for Binous Gym to come back stronger than ever,” she added.

Ms Rossouw, meanwhile, said some members may go there on Thursday, if possible, and hold hands in a circle as a way of showing their support.

“All of us support Binous Gym and the owner, Anis,” she said. “And we will be back better, bigger and stronger than ever.”