Thousands attend Friday prayers across UAE despite security alerts

Thousands of worshippers have flocked to Friday prayers at mosques across the UAE despite warning alerts about potential missile attacks, underscoring a sense of faith, unity and resilience.

In Sharjah, some residents received alerts about possible missile activity about 30 minutes before Friday prayers, yet many still made their way to mosques for congregational worship.

At Al Qasba Mosque, worshippers said gathering for prayer during a time of uncertainty strengthened their sense of solidarity and calm.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, 26, a resident from Somalia, told The National that maintaining Ramadan traditions was especially important during difficult moments.

“Friday is the time where all of us gather and listen to the same message,” he said. “It gives us the chance to show the bond we have, especially in this difficult time.”

Abdulrahman Mohammed outside Al Qasba Mosque in Sharjah, where he went for Friday prayers.

Sense of unity

He said the sermon focused on unity and brotherhood, and helped reassure the community. “The Imam reminded us that God is our protector and that the UAE is doing its best to protect everyone with God’s will,” he said.

Mr Mohammed added that Iranian strikes had caused anxiety during the first few days of the attacks but that public confidence quickly returned.

“We were panicking at first but then we realised that the UAE is protecting us,” he said. “Gathering with other people in the mosque to pray gives a strong sense of calm and peace.”

Mr Mohammed and other worshippers listened to the Friday prayer speech titled ‘My Lord, make this land secure and safe’, delivered by the Imam Alaa Elashkar.

The imam, who is from the US, said attendance at mosques appeared to have increased despite the tense situation.

Imam Alaa Elashkar said attendances at UAE mosques this week have been rising.

“You could see everyone taking security and safety [seriously], and following instructions. There is no hesitation from worshippers to attend,” he told The National. “In fact, I can see more people coming today. We are all going out for worship and we have no worries.”

He said the public presence of the country’s leadership had helped reinforce confidence among residents.

“Our leaders are leading by example,” he added. "When people see them in public with calm and confidence, it brings comfort to the community. We trust our leadership and those who protect our land.”

Mohammed Hassan at Al Qasba mosque in Sharjah.

For Mohammed Hassan, a resident from Pakistan who attended prayers, said his son and other family members had urged him to stay at home out of concern for his safety.

“It’s a habit to come to the mosque, especially in Ramadan,” he said. “My family told me not to go because gatherings could be targets, but I will continue coming unless the imam asks us to pray at home.”

Mr Hassan, who has lived in the UAE for more than 15 years, said he has no intention of leaving.

“I’m not thinking of leaving the UAE, it is home for me,” he said. Many residents are concerned about stability because they support families in their home countries, he added.

Abdullah Hassan was reassured by the sense of normality at Al Qasba Mosque.

Abdullah Hassan, 30, a resident from Egypt, said seeing people attend Friday prayers as usual had helped restore a sense of normality.

“The attacks didn’t affect our daily life,” he said of this week's Iranian strikes. “My friends and family kept calling, asking me to return to Egypt, but I told them we are not afraid and we will stay in the UAE.”

He said continuing daily activities was important for maintaining calm. “People shouldn’t stay home afraid. They should go out for prayer, shopping and normal activities. That’s how we feel safe,” he said.