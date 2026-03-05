President Sheikh Mohamed continues to receive messages of support from world leaders following Iran's actions. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed continues to receive messages of support from world leaders following Iran's actions. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed continues to receive messages of support from world leaders following Iran's actions. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed continues to receive messages of support from world leaders following Iran's actions. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed receives more calls of support from world leaders after Iranian strikes

Global leaders express solidarity with the UAE and other countries in region

The National

March 05, 2026

  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

President Sheikh Mohamed received further calls from global leaders offering support after Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

Among those condemning the attacks was Delcy Rodriguez, acting President of Venezuela, who expressed her country's solidarity with the UAE in efforts to protect its security, stability and the safety of its people, state news agency Wam reported.

Both leaders stressed the need for "an immediate halt to military action and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional and international security and stability".

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, also condemned the attacks from Iran, in a call with the UAE President. Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, also called Sheikh Mohamed to say Iran's actions were a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan; Sugiono, Foreign Minister of Indonesia; Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramon de la Fuente; Youssef Raggi, Lebanon's Foreign Minister; Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Co-operation for South Africa; and Nikos Dendias, the Greek Minister of National Defence.

Updated: March 05, 2026, 9:11 AM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedSheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Most popular today

1

Emirates flight from Mumbai does 'double reverse' to land safely as disruption continues

2

UAE flight updates: Etihad and Emirates extend scheduled flights suspension as flydubai resumes select routes

3

US-Iran latest: Hezbollah vows to fight Israel 'to the very end'

4

The commander who keeps surviving: Mystery deepens around Iran's Qaani and the spy question

5

Cartoon for March 5, 2026

6

France’s new and radical stealth warship ready for Gulf within months

7

Iran’s 'mosaic defence': With Khamenei gone, local commanders take charge of the battlefield

8

Middle East flight updates: Global airlines that have cancelled or suspended UAE routes

9

UAE helps 30,000 travellers home amid airspace disruption caused by Iran war

10

Man United player ratings v Newcastle: Maguire and Casemiro battle hard but Carrick's unbeaten run ends