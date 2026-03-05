President Sheikh Mohamed receives more calls of support from world leaders after Iranian strikes

President Sheikh Mohamed received further calls from global leaders offering support after Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

Among those condemning the attacks was Delcy Rodriguez, acting President of Venezuela, who expressed her country's solidarity with the UAE in efforts to protect its security, stability and the safety of its people, state news agency Wam reported.

Both leaders stressed the need for "an immediate halt to military action and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional and international security and stability".

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, also condemned the attacks from Iran, in a call with the UAE President. Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, also called Sheikh Mohamed to say Iran's actions were a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan; Sugiono, Foreign Minister of Indonesia; Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramon de la Fuente; Youssef Raggi, Lebanon's Foreign Minister; Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Co-operation for South Africa; and Nikos Dendias, the Greek Minister of National Defence.