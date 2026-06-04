New UAE-approved weight-loss pill must be used responsibly, doctors urge

Doctors are being urged to exercise caution when prescribing the latest oral weight loss drugs to help guard against eating disorders and potential misuse.

Oral versions of injectable drugs have arrived in the UAE, with Eli Lilly’s Foundayo launched in May and the Novo Nordisk drug Wegovy approved by the Emirates Drug Establishment on Monday.

The powerful medications promise between 12 and 17 per cent weight loss and should be prescribed under medical guidance only for those who are obese and face associated health problems.

As a new generation of pills enter the UAE market, major supplier Novo Nordisk has urged doctors to ensure only patients can access the drugs and under correct medical guidance.

Responsible use

Emil Kongshoj Larsen, executive vice president for Novo Nordisk’s international operations, said the ease of use of a new daily pill would enable more people to improve their health by losing weight but also leave them vulnerable to abuse.

“A lot of patients do prefer a tablet to an injection and we were wondering before we launched in the US how big this is going to be for patients,” he said.

“We're doing everything we can to educate the public and also equip doctors to have the right discussions with their patients so this product is used what it was intended for, to lose weight if you are overweight or obese.

“Of course, it also offers cardiovascular protection to those at risk of a heart attack or stroke,” he added. “We work with authorities, with media and everyone else to say 'please use this potent molecule as intended', because that's the whole point.

“We want to change health for individuals and the broader public,” Mr Larsen said. “If you are at a normal weight or even less, of course you don't want to take a potent weight-loss drug. That information and working with doctors who are specialised in eating disorders is a critical priority for us, definitely.”

Drug misuse

Misuse of prescription drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro has surged in recent years, with people turning to the injectable medications for their rapid weight-loss properties.

Health authorities around the world have struggled to contain unregulated, off-brand injectables used without prescription for cosmetic purposes, driven by social media trends and peer pressure.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) seized 12,000 doses of unlicensed weight loss medicines in early June.

Meanwhile, a rise in online pharmacies and telehealth services in the US has made it easier to access powerful drugs without prescription.

Mr Larsen said the UAE was chosen as the first market outside the US for Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide pill, Wegovy, due to the Emirates' high obesity rates and forward-thinking health authorities.

Small pill with big potential

Emil Kongshoj Larsen of Novo Nordisk says Wegovy will be 'available throughout the UAE within days at pharmacies at a very competitive price'. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“The UAE has a population that appreciates innovation and, at the same time, a population that has challenges,” he said.

“A third are obese, so there's a lot to do better here. It's a small pill but it has the potential to change public health at scale, so we're excited about that opportunity.

“It is a drug that needs to be prescribed by a healthcare provider, it'll be available throughout the UAE within days at pharmacies and the price will be very competitive.”

While the cost of Wegovy pills has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be similar to existing weight-loss medicine.

The Wegovy semaglutide injection pen costs Dh740 to Dh1,700 ($200 to $465), depending on dosage, for a month’s supply.

The Mounjaro injection KwikPen, which features tirzepatide rather than semaglutide, costs around Dh1,730 for four weekly doses.

The US company’s oral pill, Foundayo, has been prescribed by doctors in the UAE since last month and costs Dh773 to Dh1,599 per month.

Since its launch in the US on January 5, more than three million prescriptions have been written for the Wegovy pill.

'No quick-fix'

“Weight-loss medications can be a valuable tool but they are not a quick fix, or a substitute for healthy lifestyle habits,” said Melanie Dsouza, a clinical dietitian at New Medcare Hospital in Sharjah.

“Before prescribing any medication, it is important to assess an individual's overall health, weight-related conditions, medical history and treatment goals.

“Factors such as potential benefits, side effects, other medications, patient preferences and long-term sustainability all need to be considered.”

Combined approach

Weight-loss medications work best when combined with lifestyle measures. Patients should also understand that treatment requires monitoring and may not be suitable for all.

The decision to start a weight-loss drug should always be made in partnership with a qualified healthcare professional who can assess whether it is safe and appropriate in that instance.

“These medications are intended for people who meet recognised medical criteria for treatment and should not be viewed as a cosmetic solution for minor weight concerns,” said Ms Dsouza.

“One concern is that easier access and increased public awareness may encourage some to seek these medications without a genuine medical indication.

“Using weight-loss medication inappropriately can expose people to unnecessary side effects, including gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation, as well as more serious but less common complications.

“It is important to remember these treatments were developed to address obesity and weight-related health conditions, not to help individuals achieve unrealistic body-image goals.”