President Sheikh Mohamed receives calls from global leaders after Iranian strikes

President Sheikh Mohamed continues to receive calls from global leaders offering support following the attacks on the UAE by Iran.

The President received a call from Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, on Tuesday.

They discussed the escalation unfolding in the Middle East, and Mr Carney stressed Canada’s solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian attacks on its territory, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Carney said the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law, undermining regional and international security.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Carney for his support and highlighted the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a call from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who stressed Australia’s solidarity with the UAE in light of Iranian drone and missile strikes on its territory, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Albanese for his support and stressed the need to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Evika Silina, Prime Minister of Latvia.

Ms Silina condemned the Iranian attacks on the UAE and other Gulf nations, state news agency Wam reported, as she stressed Latvia’s solidarity with the UAE. Ms Silina said the attacks constitute a serious violation of sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Ms Silina for her support and both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military actions.