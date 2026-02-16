Road closures in place as UAE Tour cycle race begins today

Motorists are braced for a week of travel disruption as elite cyclists from around the globe gear up for competition at the UAE Tour, which gets under way on Monday.

One of the key events on the international cycling calendar, the event will feature seven stages in as many days taking place all over the Emirates.

Rolling road closures will be in place on Monday as the wheel-to-wheel action begins in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi's vast desert region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility – the government body which oversees transport services in the capital – released a full list of staggered road closures – from 12.40pm until 4.30pm – for the 144km route from Madinat Zayed to Liwa Palace.

Further road closures are expected to be confirmed by authorities before each stage of the international cycling race.

What is the route?

Stage 1: Monday, February 16 – Bin Hamoodah Auto Stage (144km, sprint). Madinat Zayed Majlis to Liwa Palace. Start: 1.20pm; Estimated finish: 4.30pm.

Stage 2: Tuesday, February 17 – Breitling ITT Stage (12.2km individual time trial). Entire stage takes place around Al Hudayriyat Island. Start: 1.05pm; Estimated finish: 3.30pm.

Stage 3: Wednesday, February 18 – Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Stage (183km climb). Umm Al Quwain to Jebel Mobrah. Start: 12.30pm; Estimated finish: 5pm.

Stage 4: Thursday, February 19 – Palm Sports Stage (182km sprint). The stage starts and finishes in Fujairah and features a turnaround in the enclaves of Hatta (Dubai) and Masfut (Ajman). Starts 1pm; Estimated finish time: 5pm.

Stage 5: Friday, February 20 – Dubai Stage (166km sprint). Dubai Al Mamzar Park to Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University. Starts: 1.30pm; Estimated finish time: 5pm.

Stage 6: Saturday, February 21 – Burjeel Holdings Stage (168km climb). From Al Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet. Starts: 1pm; Estimated finish: 5pm.

Stage 7: Sunday, February 22 – AD Ports Group Stage (149km sprint) Zayed National Museum to Abu Dhabi Breakwater. Starts: 1.15pm; Estimated finish: 4.30pm.