The Umm Al Emarat humanitarian mission ship is loaded with aid for the people of Gaza, a voyage that will coincide with the holy month of Ramadan and bring relief to thousands of Palestinian families.

UAE humanitarian ship Umm Al Emarat prepares for Gaza mission

Aid will be sent as part of UAE's Gallant Knight 3 campaign

February 08, 2026

Loading operations began on Sunday aboard the Umm Al Emarat humanitarian ship being sent by the UAE on an aid voyage to Gaza.

The ship is part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 campaign to offer support to the people of Gaza, who have already received thousands of tonnes of relief aid.

“These humanitarian supplies coincide with the approaching holy month of Ramadan and will contribute to supporting affected families and providing essential food and living necessities, easing humanitarian burdens during the holy month and reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion that underpin the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives,” reported state news agency Wam.

