UAE and Gabon sign Cepa to enhance bilateral ties

The UAE and Gabon on Friday signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that significantly enhances bilateral trade.

The Cepa, whose signing was witnessed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Gabon's President Brice Oligui Nguema, enhances private-sector collaboration and facilitates investment in key sectors, such as agriculture, logistics and renewable energy, state news agency Wam reported.

It aims to reduce tariffs, remove barriers to trade, facilitate investment flows and promote private sector collaboration, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Today’s signing represents our two nations’ joint commitment to building upon our growing economic co-operation, and reflects the UAE’s consistent approach to building partnerships across the African continent to foster shared prosperity and growth,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the UAE’s Cepa programme continues to expand and strengthen relations with countries around the world, opening up new markets for the private sector and consolidating the country’s position at the crossroads of global trade.

The agreement with Gabon marks the latest foreign trade milestone and a transformative moment in their bilateral relations, Sheikh Mohamed said, according to Wam.

The Cepa was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and Thierry Minko, Gabon’s Minister of Economy, Finance, Debt and Investment.

Gabon and the UAE in 2025 shared non-oil trade worth of $320.7 million – more than double the trade value recorded in 2021.

The UAE has become the largest source of new foreign direct investment in Africa, investing more than $110 billion across Africa since 2019.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Oligui also witnessed the announcement of a number of agreements on defence, the establishment of a joint UAE–Gabon Business Council and co-operation between the General Women’s Union and Gabon’s Ministry of Social Affairs on a women’s empowerment programme.