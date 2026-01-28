President Sheikh Mohamed receives Kuwait’s Minister of Defence in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, Minister of Defence for Kuwait, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah is in the Emirates on a working visit for a week-long celebration of the long-standing ties between the countries.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, the two men exchanged well wishes, discussed paths of opportunity for collaboration and touched on regional developments, state news agency Wam reported.

Dozens of activities will be held across the Emirates – under the banner UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever – from Thursday until Wednesday, February 4.

A UAE-Kuwait Media Forum will be held on Thursday to recognise the joint efforts of the countries in forging a collective Gulf identity.

It follows an earlier meeting between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was received by Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait, in Kuwait City.

The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum will convene on Monday, February 2 at Burj Al Arab in Dubai, as a platform to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

Meanwhile, landmarks in the UAE will be illuminated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag, firework and drone displays are planned, and a marine parade will make waves as part of the festivities.

Events will include concerts and artistic performances, workshops inspired by Kuwaiti heritage, screenings of classic Kuwaiti films and a Kuwaiti food festival. Kuwaiti citizens visiting the UAE during the themed week will receive a special welcome, as well as souvenirs.