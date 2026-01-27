Three killed as boat carrying French tourists capsizes in Oman

Three people died and two were injured after a boat carrying 25 tourists capsized off the coast of Oman's Muttrah province.

Police said on Tuesday that the boat was carrying the 25 tourists from France, the vessel's captain and a tour guide.

“Initial report indicates the boat capsized resulting in the death of three tourists. Two others sustained minor injuries,” the Royal Oman Police said on X.

“Investigations are going on to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

The boat capsized about four kilometres from Sultan Qaboos port in Muttrah, police added. The incident occurred at about 9am, the Oman Observer reported, and some passengers were rescued by a passing boat.

Emergency responders carry a body recovered after a tourist boat capsized off Muttrah, Oman. Photo: Civil Defence Oman

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority in Oman said they responded to the incident and rescued the rest of the group. The two injured tourists received treatment at the site.