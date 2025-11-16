On Wednesday, the UN said another 42 people had gone missing and were presumed dead after a boat carrying 49 migrants and refugees capsized off the Libyan coast. Reuters
At least four die as two migrant boats capsize off Libya's coast

Vessels were carrying a total of 95 people

The National

November 16, 2025

At least four people have died after two boats carrying a total of 95 migrants capsized off the Libyan coastal city of Al Khums, the Libyan Red Crescent has said.

One of the boats was carrying 26 migrants from Bangladesh, four of whom died in the tragedy on Thursday, the Red Crescent said in a statement posted to its Facebook page on Saturday.

The other boat was carrying a further 69 migrants, including two Egyptians and dozens of Sudanese, the humanitarian group added, without specifying their fate.

Photos released by the Red Crescent showed a line of bodies in plastic bags laid out on the floor as volunteers provided first aid to survivors. Other pictures showed rescued migrants wrapped in thermal blankets.

The Red Crescent said the bodies were handed over to Libyan authorities based on instructions from prosecutors in Al Khums.

The city of about 200,000 people sits on the Libyan coast around 120km east of the capital Tripoli.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean to Europe in an effort to escape conflict and poverty since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

On Wednesday, the UN said another 42 people had gone missing and were presumed dead after a boat carrying 49 migrants and refugees capsized off the coast.

The vessel had departed from Zuwara, west of Tripoli, but six hours later high waves caused its engine to fail, tipping the boat over near Al Buri Oil Field, the International Organisation for Migration said. Seven men were rescued after drifting at sea for six days, the IOM added.

In mid-October, 61 bodies of migrants were recovered from the coastline west of Tripoli. In September, the IOM said at least 50 people died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire.

