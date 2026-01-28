Three killed as boat carrying French tourists capsizes in Oman

Three people died and two were injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Oman's Muttrah province.

Police said on Tuesday that the boat was carrying 23 tourists from France, the vessel's captain and a tour guide.

“Initial report indicates the boat capsized resulting in the death of three tourists. Two others sustained minor injuries,” the Royal Oman Police said on X.

“Investigations are going on to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

The boat capsized about four kilometres from Sultan Qaboos port in Muttrah, police added. The Oman Observer reported some passengers were rescued by a passing boat.

Lt Col Mohammed Al Hashami, a spokesman for the Royal Oman Police, said the operations centre received the emergency report at about 9.15am.

“Coast guard teams reached the scene within five minutes after receiving the emergency call," he told Oman TV.

"Teams recovered the deceased and evacuated survivors with the assistance of nearby tourist boats. A marine diving and rescue team located the missing people and transferred them for necessary medical care."

Rough seas and high waves could have played a part in the boat capsizing, he said.

“Tourist boats might be affected by waves, but there is an investigation to be carried out to determine the cause of the incident," said Lt Col Al Hashami.

Emergency responders carry a body recovered after a tourist boat capsized off Muttrah, Oman. Photo: Civil Defence Oman

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said the two injured tourists received treatment at the site.

“The survivors were feeling cold, and we checked their health condition. All of them in good condition. We received the three bodies,” Captain Ali Al Farsi of the Civil Defence told Oman's General Radio.

"The Omani boat captain and the tour guide, who is a foreigner, are in good condition. We noticed a negligence in safety protocol,” he added.

Capt Al Farsi urged tourist companies and people to stay vigilant during unstable weather.

“We always call [for people] to follow safety procedures. Accidents can happen in less than a minute and result in fatalities. Wearing a life jacket is important," he said.

"Most of the injured were elderly tourists, with some suffering from panic and cold exposure after being immersed in the water."