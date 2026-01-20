Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE's soft power status

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has praised the UAE’s leadership after the Emirates secured 10th place in the Global Soft Power Index.

The Global Soft Power Index was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It evaluates 193 countries based on insights from business leaders, policymakers and civil society figures, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of national influence and perception.

“The UAE came in 10th place globally in the overall ranking and came in second place globally in giving, and third globally in economic growth opportunities, and eighth globally in influence in global diplomatic circles,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“Our global presence grows every day. And the world's respect for our developmental model becomes more entrenched, and levels of international confidence in our economic, social and international system, which was built over the past five decades, are strengthened.”

The UAE delegation in the Swiss resort is being led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The delegation comprises more than 100 ministers, senior government officials and leaders of major private companies. The forum runs until January 23.

National effort

The UAE Pavilion at Davos reflects the diversity and strength of the national economy across sectors such as energy, trade, finance, industry, technology and the digital economy.

Its programme highlights the UAE’s role in advancing energy transition, sustainability and climate finance while safeguarding economic growth and energy security. A series of sessions, meetings and media engagements will feature senior government officials, business leaders and international experts.