UAE Weather: Rain and fog expected through the week

Fog and rain are expected to continue through the week across the UAE, National Centre of Meteorology forecasters have said.

Conditions until Friday, January 23, will feature “fog formation, a chance of light rainfall, temperature fluctuations, active winds and varying sea conditions”, said the NCM.

Monday morning saw a yellow weather warning in place in parts of the country until 10am, due to fog. Rain is expected on Tuesday with temperatures decreasing, especially in the west of the country.

On Wednesday, the weather will be foggy again in the morning, with a drop in temperatures. Strong winds will create dusty conditions, the NCM stated.

Thursday and Friday morning will be humid, with “a chance of fog”. Temperatures are expected to increase on Friday, said forecasters.