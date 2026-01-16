UAE welcomes Argentina’s move to designate Muslim Brotherhood branches as terror groups

The UAE embassy in Buenos Aires has welcomed Argentina’s move to designate branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt as terrorist organisations.

The designation is based on official reports that have demonstrated the involvement of those branches in illicit transnational activities, including terrorist acts and public calls for extremism, as well as their links to terrorist groups, state news agency Wam reported.

Argentina’s decision reflected sustained and systematic efforts to tackle violence and destabilising activities carried out by Muslim Brotherhood branches wherever they operate, the embassy said in a statement.

It stressed the UAE’s support for all international efforts aimed at combatting extremism and terrorism, and at promoting regional and international security and stability.