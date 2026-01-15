UAE sends $1.5 million to UN human rights programmes

The UAE has provided $1.5 million to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The funding will support efforts to advance the rights of children, the elderly, women and the disabled.

It will also assist the UN’s work in strengthening international human rights mechanisms and in providing assistance and co-operation to member states.

The UAE’s contribution underscores its commitment to constructive co-operation with the UN and its support for international efforts aimed at advancing human rights, state news agency Wam reported.

How much does the UAE give in aid?

The Emirates provided $1.46 billion of financial assistance to alleviate wars, disasters and other crises across the globe in 2025, according to figures from the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Unocha) Financial Tracking Service.

In Gaza, the UAE has given Dh9.4 billion in aid since the start of the war in October 2023, including more than 100,000 tonnes of supplies and two million gallons of water.

The UAE's field hospital in the enclave has treated about 54,000 patients, with another 21,000 given crucial care at the floating hospital docked at Al Arish in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the UAE's aid for Sudan since 2023, when a deadly civil war broke out, has reached $784 million. The UAE has provided $4.24 billion to the African country since 2015.

In Yemen, the Emirates has committed $1 billion to advance the country's energy sector, including renewable power plants in Aden and Shabwa designed to serve over a million homes.

It also provided relief aid, including Ramadan meals, flood assistance for 960 families, food distributions and education support, as well as a WHO-backed initiative in Socotra to combat malnutrition.

The UAE's mediation efforts have also enabled the exchange of 4,641 prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, while the country's aid agency has signed a $4.5 million agreement to develop orphanage care centres in Ukraine.

Last year, the UAE sent 700 tonnes of food supplies to Somalia, more than 1,000 tonnes to Chad to assist 150,000 flood victims, and conducted winter relief campaigns in Albania and Bangladesh.

Specialised relief teams supported humanitarian efforts in Myanmar, the Philippines, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and $10 million was pledged to help countries across Asia and the Pacific respond to natural disasters.

The UAE signed an agreement to build a fully integrated eye hospital in Uganda at a cost of $20 million, and allocated a $64.5 million grant to support Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem. It also signed an agreement to build the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital and a dialysis centre in N’Djamena, Chad.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives pledged Dh36.7 million to UN programmes supporting displaced communities, while the UAE's Digital School, in partnership with the ATAYA Initiative, launched Skills Academies to train five million young people in Africa in labour market skills.