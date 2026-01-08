UAE appoints Special Envoy for Countering Extremism and Terrorism

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday appointed Maqsoud Kruse as Special Envoy for Countering Extremism and Terrorism.

The two men will work together to consolidate the values of tolerance, coexistence and moderation in the face of extremism and hate speech, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Kruse will work on international partnerships, participate in local, regional and international conferences, and follow up on international resolutions – particularly those made by the UN Security Council.

Mr Kruse thanked Sheikh Abdullah and said he looked forward to representing the Emirates on the international stage, while promoting global efforts to fight extremism and terrorism.

Who is Maqsoud Kruse?

Mr Kruse has served as the chairman of the UAE’s National Human Rights Institution since 2021.

Speaking to The National last year, he revealed the launch of a complaints service, which will allow people to report human rights concerns and seek assistance, and the introduction of field visits to boost engagement with communities.

Mr Kruse has previously spoken of how human rights and equality were a cornerstone in building a better and fairer society, and are causes close to his heart, due in part to his being raised by a German father and an Emirati mother.

Mr Kruse, who was previously executive director of Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism, spoke about the critical role dialogue plays in preventing radicalisation.

“All forms of extremism begin with an idea,” he said. “That idea triggers an emotional response, which can then lead to behaviours that may escalate into violence. The key is to intervene early, before tensions spiral out of control. Dialogue allows that intervention.”

He stressed the importance of proactive and preventive conversations, pointing out that many of those drawn to extremist ideologies have frustrations and perceived grievances. “The challenge is addressing those concerns as they arise, not after they’ve already escalated,” he said.

Dialogue, he said, was an continuing effort at every level between people, communities, at national level and in global diplomacy. “It will never be perfect but it must never stop,” he added.