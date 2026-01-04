UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to mark 20 years in office

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during an event on Sunday to mark his 20th anniversary in office.

The head of state walked with Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, where they met current and former ministers who have served with him over the past two decades.

The UAE President said under Sheikh Mohammed's leadership, the government represented an "inspiring model of development that places people at the heart of its priorities, guided by an ambitious vision that keeps pace with the future-focused aspirations of the people of the UAE", Wam reported.

“Today, we mark 20 years since I assumed the office of Prime Minister – two decades spent working alongside a dedicated team that has given its utmost to this nation," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"In the life of a nation, 20 years may not be a long time but the UAE has given this period a significance as vast as its achievements.

"We were determined to be at the forefront of development to ensure a high quality of life, stability, progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people. Today, we rank at the top of several fields and the UAE has become a whole world within one country.

“I am optimistic that the next two decades will bring prosperity, pride and glory. The whole world will come to see the UAE as the world’s top destination to live, work, invest and visit. Our best years are yet to come.”

Sheikh Mohammed met ministers, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.