Lebanese writer named Great Arab Minds winner for literature and arts

A Lebanese writer noted for his “decades-long intellectual contributions in various fields of literature” has been named a Great Arab Minds winner.
Professor Charbel Dagher received the 2025 award in recognition of his contributions to poetry, writing, literary criticism and the study of Arabic arts.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the academic in a post on X.
“We congratulate the winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in the Literature and Arts category for 2025,” he wrote. “Professor Charbel Dagher, from Lebanon, Professor of Arabic Literature.
“He has presented decades-long intellectual contributions in various fields of literature, from poetry, writing and the novel, to criticism, and has also worked on studying Arabic arts in their history and depth, and all the changes that have occurred to them.
“Prof Charbel has published more than 90 books, through which he has enriched the fields of literature and arts in our world, and his works are considered references for studying Arabic literature and art throughout history.
“We congratulate all the winners of the Great Arab Minds Award, and we say to all Arabs; those who created the greatest civilisation in history are capable today of building a greater future … if they believe in themselves, in their capabilities, and in their role in resuming the civilisation.”
What is the Great Arab Minds award?
Sheikh Mohammed launched the Great Arab Minds award in January 2022, allocating Dh100 million ($27.2 million) to fund the initiative. The first winners were announced the following year.
The award aims to “celebrate scientists, thinkers and innovators every year”. The winners’ contributions span various fields including medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering, architecture and the arts.