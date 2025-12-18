How to drive safely as UAE prepares for heavy rain and thunderstorms

Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and high wind are set to hit large parts of the UAE on Thursday and Friday.

The “main rainfall wave” of a sustained bout of unsettled weather is poised to sweep over western regions before moving east to Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening, extending into Friday, said the National Centre of Meteorology.

In its latest five-day bulletin, the bureau cautions that wind speeds could reach up to 60kph, whipping up dust to further hamper visibility, making for challenging conditions on the roads.

This means motorists must be extra careful on the roads and there are ways to ensure you stay safe while driving in low visibility and wet weather.

Braking distance and visibility

Serious road traffic accidents in wet weather are often caused by motorists driving too fast, or not leaving enough braking distance from the vehicle in front.

In reduced visibility, the golden rule of leaving a three-second gap from the car in front should extend to five seconds, to allow enough braking distance in an emergency.

Heavy rain and hail swept into parts of the UAE overnight 00:48

Avoid using cruise control on wet roads because automatic acceleration can lead to a loss of control once tyres regain traction after hydroplaning on standing water.

Following some golden rules can help keep drivers safe during periods of heavy rain and hazardous conditions.

RTA's safe driving tips during and after rain

Check the breaks, tyres and headlights of your vehicle, and make sure to check the level of windscreen washer fluid before setting off.

Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Make sure your wipers work well. Make sure the vehicle's windows and mirrors are clean, and use wipers and headlights.

Reduce your speed. Do not increase your speed to overtake. Wet roads increase the likelihood of skids and reduce the efficiency of brakes.

Always follow traffic signs and accelerate gradually when lights turn green. Watch out for emergency or warning signs before entering tunnels or approaching areas with high water levels.

Use fog lights and the regular vehicle lights, but do not use high-beam headlights, which can hamper other drivers.

Only use hazard lights in case of emergencies.

Be patient and plan for extra travel time. Rainy conditions often lead to traffic delays.

Stay away from flooded areas and drive cautiously on wet streets. If you encounter flowing or standing water, proceed with caution. Estimating water depth can be difficult. Cars can be swept away in less than 30cm of moving water. If the water appears too deep or is flowing rapidly, turn back and find an alternative route.

Do not stop your vehicle on the road or near lane markings to avoid being hit from behind.

Exercise extra caution at junctions where oil can mix with water, resulting in slippery surfaces.

When driving in a tunnel, stay in one lane.

After passing through deep water, test the brakes at a low speed as soon as it's safe to do so.

Plan ahead

Only make essential journeys during heavy rain.

Check social media and National Centre of Meteorology announcements before departure for weather warnings. Listen to the radio for updates.

