Dubai government staff to work from home on Friday as rain lashes city

Dubai government employees were told to work from home on Friday as a second day of heavy rain was forecast.

Rain lashed Dubai and the northern emirates on Thursday, causing isolated flooding and some disruption on the roads.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said employees of all entities affiliated with the Dubai government have been instructed to work remotely, with the exception of essential personnel.

Sheikh Hamdan encouraged the private sector to activate the same measure to ensuring safety.

It comes as authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have urged the public to be vigilant over the heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms set to sweep across the Emirates over the next two days.

The warning comes after rain, wind and hail hit Ras Al Khaimah late on Wednesday.

Dubai Police stressed the need to “prioritise your safety” during the expected adverse weather, calling on people to avoid beaches, valleys, sailing activities and flood-prone areas.

Dubai Media Office said the emirate was expected to experience “unstable weather” until Friday, with spells of rain and powerful winds reaching speeds of up to 65kph.

It advised people to stay away from mountainous areas and the sea, and to take care when driving, reducing speeds when necessary.

Winter storms

The National Centre of Meteorology said the “main rainfall wave” was expected on Thursday and Friday.

The bureau forecasts “different intensities of rainfall accompanied with lightning, thunder and hail over limited areas” on Thursday.

The NCM's online weather map projects heavy rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Thursday and Friday, with conditions expected to ease on Saturday.

Bouts of rain and thunder are expected in Dubai from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.